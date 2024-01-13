Rising Demand May Force Ireland to Rely on Older Power Plants

Rising demand will squeeze Irish electricity supplies into the next decade, potentially forcing the State to fall back on older fossil-burning power plants to keep the lights on, a new report indicates. National grid operator Eirgrid predicts that all-Ireland electricity demand will rise 43 per cent over the 10 years to 2032, while suppliers have backed out on pledges to build new generators.

The State company warns that the outlook remains challenging “with capacity deficits identified during the 10 years to 2032″. Eirgrid says it expects electricity supply and demand to be particularly tight over the next five winters. Its report notes that steps taken to avoid shortages include keeping older power plants open beyond their scheduled closing date





IrishTimesBiz » / 🏆 6. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rising Above Challenges: The Eagle and the CrowsA golden eagle is attacked by crows while trying to catch a fish. Instead of engaging, the eagle chooses to soar higher, making it difficult for the crows to breathe. This story is a metaphor for rising above challenges.

Source: TheGlossMag - 🏆 9. / 68 Read more »

Shortage of Accommodation Leaves Male Asylum Seekers in Ireland Without BedsNew figures show that 512 male asylum seekers in Ireland are without accommodation due to a shortage of places. The number of Ukrainian refugees seeking temporary protection has also decreased. Plans to cut welfare payments for future arrivals from Ukraine have been approved.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Simon Zebo in contention for Ireland call-up as injuries hit back three optionsSimon Zebo has impressed in his recent appearances for Munster, putting himself back in the conversation for an Ireland call-up. With injuries and retirements affecting Ireland's back three options, Zebo is being considered as a live option for the upcoming Test season. Despite turning 34 in March, Zebo's form suggests he still has something to offer at the international level.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Higher Levels of Antisocial Behaviour and Truancy in Fee-Charging Secondary Schools in IrelandResearch shows that students in fee-charging secondary schools in Ireland exhibit higher levels of antisocial behaviour and truancy compared to students in other schools. The findings were presented by Prof Emer Smyth of the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) at an international conference on school effectiveness.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Who will start as blindside for Ireland in the 2024 Six Nations?Peter O'Mahony is technically the man in possession, but there are other contenders for the blindside position. The article discusses the potential options and the importance of a strong lineout option. Tom Ahern is highlighted as a promising player for the future.

Source: JOEdotie - 🏆 31. / 51 Read more »

St Brigid's return to All-Ireland final after 11 yearsSt Brigid's, a club from Roscommon, will return to the All-Ireland final after 11 years. Ronan Stack, the only starting player from the 2013 final, reflects on his career and the team's success.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »