Woman pedestrian killed in Co Donegal brings Irish road death toll to seven

The number of people killed on Irish roads in the first five days of the year has climbed to seven following the death of a woman pedestrian in her 20s in Co Donegal. Gardaí attended the scene of the most recent incident to happen on the country’s roads on Friday evening. The incident occurred on the N56 road at Illistrin and involved a car and a pedestrian. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, where her body remained late on Friday night.

The N56 was closed between Letterkenny and Kilmacrennan to allow a technical examination of the scene to take place on Saturday. Gardaí are appealing for witness who were travelling in the Illistrin area between 6pm and 7.15pm, including those who may have dashcam footage





