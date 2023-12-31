Premier League Predictions: 10 Things That Will Definitely (Maybe) Happen

That Sergio Aguero goal, Paulo di Canio pushing over Paul Alcock, Darren Bent's shot going in off a balloon - it's often impossible to foresee what's coming in the Premier League. And yet on the other hand, the frenzied phenomenon that is English top-flight football can be as repetitive as it is exhilarating. VAR causing controversy, Reece James getting injured, Ange Postecoglou calling someone 'mate'. All now as predictable to fans as night following day.

We'll enter 2024 with what's shaping up to be the most wide-open Premier League title race for years, and the battle to survive has also taken a twist following Everton's 10-point deduction. But as the predictions fly in and the bookies shorten their odds on Frenkie de Jong joining Man United (again), Mirror Football gives you 10 guarantees on things that WILL definitely (maybe) happen........ 1: Man City will be champions (again) Apologies for shattering illusions, but let's start with the obviou





IrishMirror » / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Luton Captain Stable After Suffering Cardiac Arrest During Premier League MatchLuton captain Tom Lockyer is “stable” after suffering a cardiac arrest on the Vitality Stadium pitch during the Hatters’ abandoned Premier League match against Bournemouth.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Manchester United commits to Uefa competitions and Premier League after court rulingManchester United have pledged their commitment to Uefa competitions and the Premier League following a court ruling which appeared to open the door to a European Super League being revived.

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Luton Defeats Newcastle United in Premier League MatchLuton secured a victory against Newcastle United in a Premier League match, with Townsend scoring the opening goal. Despite Newcastle's efforts, Luton defended well and held on to their lead.

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Young Irish Talent Shines at Premier League ClubEvan Ferguson leads a group of talented young Irish players at a well-managed Premier League club. A special piece of Ireland is discovered in Lancing, West Sussex.

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Road to Wembley: Five storylines to follow in the Champions League last-16 drawAssessing five storylines to follow in the Champions League last-16 draw, including Manchester City's sturdy defence and their expectations for the next round.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Tottenham Hotspur Manager Ange Postecoglou Applauds Fans After Draw Against Manchester CityTottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou applauds the visiting fans after his side earned a 3-3 draw against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. Postecoglou received his third successive Premier League Manager of the Month award, but faced challenges after a defeat to Chelsea and injuries to key players.

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »