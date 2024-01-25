Jim McGuinness Returns to Ballybofey

When Jim McGuinness started his coaching journey with Donegal, he had a clear goal in mind: to win an All-Ireland. He showed his players a picture of the reigning champions, Cork, and their manager, John Cleary. Now, as McGuinness returns to Ballybofey, he may be reminded of that moment. McGuinness led Donegal to their second All-Ireland victory in 2014, and this game will be his first time back in Donegal garb since then.





