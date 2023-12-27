Fair City Star Jim Bartley Bids Farewell to Bela Doyle After 34 Years

Whenever Jim Bartley walks into a room, heads turn and faces smile. It’s no surprise the TV star has that effect, as for more than 60 years we have been watching him in our living rooms, first on RTÉ soap Tolka Row and then on Fair City. But the original Irish heartthrob has now bid farewell to Carrigstown and his character Bela Doyle after almost 34 years so he can focus on his health and wellbeing.

Read more: Fair City legend Jim Bartley poses with daughter Eva and adorable grandchildren in rare family snaps "I am turning 79 soon, so running around has become harder for me,” he admits. This month RSVP caught up with Jim, his daughter Eva, and two grandchildren Luca, four, and Molly, two, for a special family photoshoot where the love was palpable and the laughs were plentiful. Jim says he will miss playing Bela. "He was great to play and good fun. He was very real, there was nothing exaggerated about Bela Doyle. An ordinary man who suffered the same sort of woes as the everyday ma





