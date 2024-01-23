Three Dead as Storm Isha Causes Widespread Damage and Power Outages

Three people died as a result of Storm Isha which left tens of thousands without electricity and widespread damage across the country. High winds with the potential for structural damage will affect all parts of the country as Storm Jocelyn becomes the, but could cause further damage to trees and power lines that have already been weakened by high winds at the weekend. Network to restore power to thousands of homes which were cut off as a result of Storm Isha.

Some 235,000 homes across the State lost power as a result of the storm and there were still 68,000 premises without power by 8.45pm on Monday. Around the same time, some 13,000 people were still without power in Northern Ireland. A status orange level warning will be in place for Donegal from 6pm on Tuesday evening to 2am on Wednesday morning





