Mickey Harte wins 13th McKenna Cup

Mickey Harte’s love for a pre-season trophy would survive an earthquake, a tsunami and a plague of locusts. This six-point win in Omagh makes it 13 McKenna Cups in his 22-season career. Throw in the O’Byrne Cup final he managed Louth last January and truly, there is nobody who cares more about the thing that nobody cares about than he. This one drew a crowd of 4,825 on the sort of cold, wet night you’d question anyone’s sanity for venturing out in.

But there was, of course, the extra frisson here – it was Harte’s first time standing on the same sideline as Jim McGuinness since January 2014, when Tyrone and Donegal met in the first game of that year’s pre-season kickabout. Harte came out on top that day too, albeit it was McGuinness’s team who ended that year in the All-Ireland final. “He was very magnanimous at the end,” said Harte of the Donegal manager afterward





IrishTimesSport » / 🏆 2. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gordon Elliott: A Dominant Force in Jumps TrainingGordon Elliott has become a dominant force in jumps training, sending the most horses to races last season. He has consistently finished second in the trainers' championship and recently celebrated the 13th anniversary of his first Grade One winner.

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Munster secure bonus point win against Toulon in Champions CupMunster secured a bonus point win against Toulon in the Champions Cup, moving closer to the Round of 16 and keeping the possibility of a home tie alive. Jack Crowley played a principal role in the victory, with two of Munster's tries coming from his kicking game. Other standout players included Thomas Ahern, John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes, Tadhg Beirne, and Peter O'Mahony.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Munster's Bonus-Point Win against ToulonMunster Rugby team records a superb bonus-point win against Toulon in the Champions Cup, with tries from Nankivell, Zebo, Ahern, and Nash.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Radio Presenter and Comedian Partner Celebrate First Christmas After EngagementThe radio presenter and her comedian partner Mark Mehigan spend their first Christmas together after announcing their engagement. Doireann Garrihy's boyfriend Mark Mehigan also celebrates two years sober with a heartwarming Instagram post.

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »

Number of Homeless Children Surpasses 4,000 for the First TimeThe number of homeless children has reached a new record high, surpassing 4,000 for the first time. Representatives warn about the lifelong impact on these young people and the preventable trauma caused by the growing crisis.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Katja Mia Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at Her First Solo Presenting GigDancing With The Stars star and TV presenter Katja Mia shares a behind-the-scenes look at her first ever solo presenting gig for her new series 'Uprising'. Katja recently joined The Six O'Clock Show and her new series is a 4-part music show airing on Virgin Media One.

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »