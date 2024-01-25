Bryan Dobson has reflected on his 37 years in broadcast reporting in RTÉ, describing it as a "blessing" as he plans to leave the station in April. He has presented all of RTÉ's flagship news programmes across television and radio during his time, and has anchored RTÉ's television coverage of elections and special state events. Speaking to RTÉ's Eileen Whelan on the Six One News on Wednesday, Dobson said it was the right time for him to hang up his mic following a storied career in journalism.

"Well I will be retiring anyway next year, so I'm going a little bit early but not really that early. And I just thought the time had come." Read More: RTE star Bryan Dobson announces retirement after 37 years at the helm of news broadcasting The 63-year-old celebrated his career to date, claiming good fortune for him having the chance to do everything he strived to do in journalism. "I have been fortunate enough in those 37 years to do everything in journalism that I would have wanted to have done. I have been fortunate to have lived through fascinating time





