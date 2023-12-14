IRFU to Select Provinces' Players for Ireland Men's Sevens Squad at Olympics

The IRFU are set to turn to the provinces in a bid to boost the Ireland Men’s Sevens squads’ chances of Olympic glory next summer. Performance director David Nucifora today confirmed the Union has reached an agreement with the provinces to select one contracted player from each province to join the Men’s Sevens squad and compete at the Paris Games. The IRFU will likely turn to players who already have Sevens experience.

Ulster wing Rob Balaoucone, Munster’s Shane Daly, Connacht’s Andrew Smith and Leinster pair Hugo Keenan and Will Connors are some of the names who could come into the mix. “We’ve reached an agreement with the provinces that we will have the ability to select one contracted player from each province for the Olympics,” Nucifora explained. “That will be done in agreement with the playe





IRFU Reviewing Ireland's World Cup CampaignIRFU CEO Kevin Potts has confirmed that the union is currently undertaking a review into Ireland’s World Cup campaign in the wake of a narrow quarter-final exit for Andy Farrell’s side at the hands of New Zealand last month. The union always carries out reviews into Ireland’s World Cup campaigns, with IRFU performance director David Nucifora again leading this investigation of what Ireland did well and what they could have done better. Nucifora is set to reveal the findings next month.

Dual players face hectic schedule in All-Ireland club competitionsA number of dual players from Ladies Football and camogie clubs in Meath and Cork face a hectic 24 hours this weekend, as the All-Ireland club competitions reach the semi-final stage.

Ireland's Stephen Kenny has handed competitive debuts to 21 playersAhead of Saturday night's game against the Netherlands in Amsterdam, a tweet from the FAI included a graphic with 21 of the players handed competitive debuts by Stephen Kenny.

Netherlands 1 Ireland 0: How the Irish players rated in AmsterdamIt needed Wout Weghorst’s 12th-minute goal for Oranje to eclipse the drenched green army. As news filtered through that France versus Gibraltar had finished 14-0 in Nice, the Amsterdam crowd wondered how their heroes failed to humiliate such a limited Republic of Ireland outfit. Xavi Simons and Cody Gakpo, the young Dutch attackers, also struggled to solve this puzzle, staring to the heavens after each fingertip save by Gavin Bazunu. Only Weghorst, the former Manchester United striker, delivered by spinning away from Nathan Collins to punish Ireland’s dangerously high press. Thereafter, Bazunu refused to be beaten. The 21-year-old was the exceptional Irish performer on another night when Stephen Kenny’s charges struggled to play possession football. “What’s the alternative, defend deep and try and see it out?” Kenny asked. “They will break you down anyway.” Victory sends the Netherlands to the Euros in Germany next year, securing second place in Group B behind the flawless French

Vikki Wall faces challenges in transitioning to Sevens rugbyVikki Wall, a former All-Ireland senior championship winner in ladies football, discusses the challenges she has faced in switching to Sevens rugby and her focus on establishing herself in the Sevens set-up.

Emerging Ireland Tour Causes Frustration for ProvincesThe IRFU's decision to send an Emerging Ireland squad to South Africa at the same time as the URC has caused friction with the provinces. Despite the absence of head coach Andy Farrell, the short stint proved beneficial for the young players, with some going on to play at the World Cup.

