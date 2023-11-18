Ireland's Stephen Kenny has handed competitive debuts to 21 players

Ahead of Saturday night's game against the Netherlands in Amsterdam , a tweet from the FAI included a graphic with 21 of the players handed competitive debuts by Stephen Kenny . The 4-8-6 formation, with three goalkeepers, looked so formidable that one wag replied: “We will surely beat them with this line-up.” Jokes aside, the blooding of so many youngsters has been used as both a defence of and a stick with which to beat the manager.

If Andrew Moran, promoted from the Under-21s to the senior camp earlier this week, makes an appearance against the Dutch, it will be the 27th competitive bow of the Kenny era. It’s a staggering figure for a reign that is just over three years old. But whatever side of the divide you are on, it’s hard to argue that such a large infusion of fresh blood hasn’t been required. In the final game of Mick McCarthy’s second spell as boss, a 1-1 draw with Denmark, four years ago today, only one of the starting-11 was under the age of 27 - and he was sitting next to Kenny yesterday evening at the pre-match press conference in the Johan Cruijff Aren





