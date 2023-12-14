Former RTÉ presenter Ryan Tubridy paid €12,500 a month for radio services

Former RTÉ presenter Ryan Tubridy was paid €12,500 a month for his radio services in the three months leading up to departure from the station, the broadcaster has said. Fresh correspondence provided to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has detailed how Tubridy was paid for his work on RTÉ Radio at a time when crunch talks around the renegotiation of his contract were ongoing.
The payments cover a period from June to August when he was mostly off the air arising from the controversy over his under-declared pay. Members of the PAC asked RTÉ management to outline the figures as part of a series of questions posed in recent weeks. In response, the station said that after Tubridy’s time at the helm of the Late Late Show came to an end, there were negotiations around a “short form agreement” to cover radio services until a new contract was negotiated. Those negotiations later ground to a hal
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »
Waterford Airport to Get Runway Extension with €12 Million Private InvestmentWaterford Airport is set to receive a runway extension with the help of over €12 million in private investment. The existing runway has been a barrier to attracting airlines, but a partnership between the Bolster Group and the Comer Group aims to overcome this obstacle. The necessary funding for the extended runway is expected to come from the private investment and public funding.
Source: RTEbusiness - 🏆 16. / 61 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »