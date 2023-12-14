Debut Novel Explores the Boundaries Between Fact and Fiction

As a memoirist, writing coach and former journalist, Huma Qureshi knows every inch of the border that demarcates fact and fiction. In her debut novel, she sets this issue at the heart of her story and asks, is it ever okay to take someone’s story and turn it into fiction? Mira and Hana are sisters in their 30s who are still coming to terms with the effects of the death of their mother years before.

Mira is a struggling playwright, working in a coffee shop and sharing a flat with an obnoxious flatmate. She is desperate to finish a play so she can enter a writing competition and kickstart her playwriting career. Hana is the pragmatic older sister, a successful lawyer with a beautiful house and a husband. She is impatient to start a family but her husband Samir is not so sure. When Mira overhears an argument between Samir and Hana at their house one night, she starts writing a story which eventually becomes her entry for the playwriting competitio





TheGlossMag » / 🏆 9. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Debut novel 'Slant' shares Irish LGBTQ+ history with younger generationKatherine O’Donnell's debut novel 'Slant' tells the story of a young lesbian emigrant to Boston in the 1990s to share Irish LGBTQ+ history with a younger generation. The novel follows Ro, a gay Irish woman, as she navigates the stress of the 2015 marriage equality referendum.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Paul Murray wins Novel of the Year at An Post Irish Book AwardsBOOKER PRIZE SHORTLISTED author Paul Murray has won Novel of the Year for his book The Bee Sting at this year’s An Post Irish Book Awards. The annual awards ceremony was held this year at the Convention Centre in Dublin, and was attended by many well known Irish writers.

Source: thejournal_ie - 🏆 32. / 50 Read more »

Paul Murray's The Bee Sting Wins Eason Novel of the YearPaul Murray's novel The Bee Sting has been awarded the Eason Novel of the Year at the An Post Irish Book Awards. Murray expressed his delight and gratitude for the recognition, emphasizing the exceptional talent in Ireland. He also mentioned his upcoming attendance at the Booker Prize Ceremony in London, jokingly referring to his fellow nominee Paul Lynch as a "bitter enemy". Murray expressed his excitement to travel with Lynch and be recognized in his own country.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

The Thursday Murder Club author on the latest novel in the seriesThe author of The Thursday Murder Club talks about his latest novel and his love for games. He also discusses his career and his mother's excitement about having two author sons.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Author Paul Murray Talks About His Latest Novel and MoreAuthor Paul Murray discusses his latest novel, his experience in Mark Zuckerberg's Metaverse, and his tendency to dig himself out of a hole. He shares a fairy story and touches on various topics including Ireland's boom-and-bust cycles, the Iraq war, the dot-com crash, and indie cinema.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Ann Henning Jocelyn publishes historically accurate novel about the Boleyn sistersAnn Henning Jocelyn, wife of the 10th Earl of Roden, has published a historical novel about the Boleyn sisters, which she claims is 100% historically accurate. After 30 years of research, Jocelyn presents a new version of the story, including interesting Irish connections.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »