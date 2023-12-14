Debut Novel Explores the Boundaries Between Fact and Fiction

As a memoirist, writing coach and former journalist, Huma Qureshi knows every inch of the border that demarcates fact and fiction. In her debut novel, she sets this issue at the heart of her story and asks, is it ever okay to take someone’s story and turn it into fiction? Mira and Hana are sisters in their 30s who are still coming to terms with the effects of the death of their mother years before.
Mira is a struggling playwright, working in a coffee shop and sharing a flat with an obnoxious flatmate. She is desperate to finish a play so she can enter a writing competition and kickstart her playwriting career. Hana is the pragmatic older sister, a successful lawyer with a beautiful house and a husband. She is impatient to start a family but her husband Samir is not so sure. When Mira overhears an argument between Samir and Hana at their house one night, she starts writing a story which eventually becomes her entry for the playwriting competitio
