IRFU Reviewing Ireland's World Cup Campaign

IRFU CEO Kevin Potts has confirmed that the union is reviewing Ireland's World Cup campaign. Performance director David Nucifora will reveal the findings next month.
Gordon D’Arcy: Ireland never had the depth of players to win the World CupTen Irish players started every game - not a single player from New Zealand, South Africa or England did the same
Leinster and Ireland star breaks his silence on his Rugby World Cup heartbreak'I found a bit of form again and when you get the call from Faz and you look down at your phone it’s not a nice feeling because you know what’s coming'
Mary Hannigan: Lack of depth cost Ireland dearly at Rugby World CupGordon D’Arcy on how a lack of rotation backfired in France; Tyler Toland keen to rebuild international career; Seán Moran on the continuing scourge of referee attacks
Munster add two of Ireland's U20 World Cup finalists to academyLimerick man Max Clein and Westmeath native Ronan Foxe have been drafted in by the southern province.
Ireland's only World Cup final participant on Munster and his Boks adventureFelix Jones is only 36 but could win his second World Cup with South Africa on Saturday night
