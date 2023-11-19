It needed Wout Weghorst’s 12th-minute goal for Oranje to eclipse the drenched green army. As news filtered through that France versus Gibraltar had finished 14-0 in Nice, the Amsterdam crowd wondered how their heroes failed to humiliate such a limited Republic of Ireland outfit. Xavi Simons and Cody Gakpo, the young Dutch attackers, also struggled to solve this puzzle, staring to the heavens after each fingertip save by Gavin Bazunu.

Only Weghorst, the former Manchester United striker, delivered by spinning away from Nathan Collins to punish Ireland’s dangerously high press. Netherlands 1 Ireland 0: How the Irish players rated in Amsterdam Thereafter, Bazunu refused to be beaten. The 21-year-old was the exceptional Irish performer on another night when Stephen Kenny’s charges struggled to play possession football. “What’s the alternative, defend deep and try and see it out?” Kenny asked. “They will break you down anyway.” Victory sends the Netherlands to the Euros in Germany next year, securing second place in Group B behind the flawless Frenc





🏆93. IrishTimes » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRİSHTİMESSPORT: Weghorst sends Netherlands to Euro 2024 as Ireland fail to stop Amsterdam partyThe Dutch invited the Irish to establish control in the game, but the Irish were unable to create chances. The hosts scored early and secured their victory.

Source: IrishTimesSport | Read more »

STELLARMAGAZİNE: Worried About Fireworks? Here Are Some Tips To Keep Your Dog Safe This HalloweenSTELLAR Magazine, Irish Fashion, Irish Women's Magazine, Irish Beauty, shops in Ireland, celebrity news, glossy magazine, Fade Street, make-up tips, Irish style, Vip Magazine Group

Source: stellarmagazine | Read more »

STELLARMAGAZİNE: The Bear Season 3 Is Coming: Here's EYNTKSTELLAR Magazine, Irish Fashion, Irish Women's Magazine, Irish Beauty, shops in Ireland, celebrity news, glossy magazine, Fade Street, make-up tips, Irish style, Vip Magazine Group

Source: stellarmagazine | Read more »

STELLARMAGAZİNE: Get Excited! Boots' Best-Selling Fragrances Are Incredible Value This ChristmasSTELLAR Magazine, Irish Fashion, Irish Women's Magazine, Irish Beauty, shops in Ireland, celebrity news, glossy magazine, Fade Street, make-up tips, Irish style, Vip Magazine Group

Source: stellarmagazine | Read more »

THE42_İE: Matthijs de Ligt a major doubt for Netherlands' Euro 2024 qualifier with IrelandBayern Munich confirm Dutch defender will be sidelined ‘for the time being’ with a knee injury.

Source: The42_ie | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Injury blow for Netherlands ahead of Euro 2024 qualifier visit of IrelandThe Netherlands could be without a key player for the visit of Ireland on November 18.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »