Vikki Wall faces challenges in transitioning to Sevens rugby

While she wasn't anticipating a smooth transition, Vikki Wall has said that switching over to Sevens rugby has been even more of a challenge than she originally envisaged. A two-time All-Ireland senior championship winner with her native Meath in ladies football, Wall played Aussie Rules for North Melbourne in the 2022 AFL Women's season.

She returned to represent the Royals during their unsuccessful defence of the Brendan Martin Cup earlier this year, but instead of embarking on another AFLW campaign, she joined the IRFU's Sevens programme as a centrally contracted player in August. The Ireland women's team will kick-off their latest World Series campaign with a tournament in Dubai on the weekend of 2-3 December and Wall was yesterday named in their 19-strong centralised squad for the 2024 season





