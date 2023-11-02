How WB Yeats resonated with Korea and established a bond spanning the world

The memorial, which also marks seven Columban Fathers and an Irish Anglican nun who were killed during the war, is the only official monument in Seoul to the links between Ireland and Korea. But, as Leo Varadkar and other ministers visit on a trade mission this week, there are reminders throughout the city of the deep affinity between the two countries in the shops and advertisements for Innisfree, one of the leading K-beauty skincare brands.

“It was probably due to a strong sense of empathy. Ireland and Korea had many geographical and historical similarities, and there were similar struggles for national independence. Ireland endured 750 years of British colonial rule, while Korea suffered from ruthless Japanese colonial rule for 36 years.

Prof Seokmoo Choi said Joyce is second only to Shakespeare in popularity and the subject of almost 60 Korean PhDs. “We understand James Joyce as Irish writer in a colonial setting, so we like to read him in terms of post-colonial theory. In many ways, we share the same experiences with Irish people. James Joyce felt just as Korean people felt. James Joyce challenged the British way of thinking. He says that Irish people are physically or mentally colonised and James Joyce tried to decolonise those Irish people. In his writings, he tried to challenge this British way of thinking,” he says.

“They were very embarrassed by the book. They are interested in the content of the book but they do not like to read it in class. They like William Trevor’s stories, they like that kind of moving story. Or John Banville’s stories. Students like those kind of books. They like to discover something, they like to use their brains to solve the mystery of the book,” he says.

