Taoiseach vows to strengthen ties with South Korea

The cross-Government trade mission marks the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Ireland and the Republic of Korea. "I will also raise the wide range of areas where Ireland and Korea are already working together such as climate change, global insecurity, threats to democracy and the rule of law."
Mr McConalogue visited a meat market in Seoul as part of efforts to progress Ireland's access application for Irish beef to be allowed into the South Korean market. Mr Harris is visiting a number of universities and meeting his counterparts to discuss the development of strong partnerships between the two countries and to promote Ireland's new International Education and Innovation strategy.
"There are already many strong links and collaborations between our universities but there is space to further collaborate," Mr Harris said.
