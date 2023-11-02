The interactions between your genes and your medicines

When I mention PGx to people many tell how they reacted badly to one or other medicine, or how certain medicines did not help them. In some cases reactions to medicines are severe, even life-threatening; these are called adverse drug reactions . Rarely, people who take certain statins can become seriously ill with kidney and heart damage.

Such clinical uses of PGx are, however, quite specific. The new data on PGx suggest that all doctors need to be aware of the interaction between genes and medicines. It has been mentioned in the first National Genetics and Genomics Strategy report to the HSE (December 2022), with the prospect that PGx will be incorporated into general medicine.

Current international advice focuses on 50 common variants of 12 genes, where the variation affects responses to about 100 commonly prescribed medicines, including, for example, two well-known statins (simvastatin and atorvastatin), warfarin (blood thinner), esomeprazole (a proton pump inhibitor, ie PPI, which reduces stomach acid), codeine (painkiller) and amitriptyline (antidepressant).

The problems due to ineffective or dangerous drug-gene interactions are significant. It has been reported that ADRs cause nearly 200,000 deaths in the EU each year, and some of these are caused by drug-gene interactions. Insurance data in the US show that more than 50 per cent of adults and about 30 per cent of children are taking actionable drugs. Very few are being PGx tested.

David Beggs, founder of Pure Pharmacy, became aware of PGx two years ago and asked me for advice: could PGx be provided in Ireland? After a great deal of work we identified a professional, well-established medical genetics diagnostic service in Frankfurt, headed by Dr Daniela Steinberger, who has pioneered PGx testing in Europe and she agreed to help us.

