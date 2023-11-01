Taoiseach vows to strengthen ties with South Korea

The cross-Government trade mission marks the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Ireland and the Republic of Korea. "I will also raise the wide range of areas where Ireland and Korea are already working together such as climate change, global insecurity, threats to democracy and the rule of law."
Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney said the trade mission was a great opportunity for Irish companies to do business with a like-minded country. Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue highlighted the importance of the Republic of Korea as a key market for food exporters.
"The Taoiseach and I will be raising this issue in our engagements with the Korean Government this week," he added. He will also announce a new Ireland-Korea English Language Student Alumni Network and Student Ambassador Scholarship scheme.
