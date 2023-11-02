Max Deegan happy to diversify as he chases regular starting role in Leinster

It’s eight years since he won the Player of the Tournament at the under-20 World Cup, number eight on an Ireland team captained by James Ryan. The squad, which also included Jacob Stockdale, Hugo Keenan, Jimmy O’Brien, Shane Daly and Andrew Porter, went all the way to the final, before losing to hosts England.
The headlines of his senior career include a Lansdowne first-team debut as a teenager, a first Leinster cap in 2017, an Ireland debut under Andy Farrell in 2020 and a wheelbarrow load of impressive rugby content in between.
There was one further stumbling block – he needed to become more effective in the close-quarter duels around the rucks. He’s been diligent in developing that aspect of his game. “Yeah, it’s something I have been working hard on, not just the physical aspect of it but thinking ‘get in amongst it’ because I know I’m strong.
“Then I naturally started to drift out there because that’s where I felt comfortable, but I had to tell myself that’s not where games are won. You need to get in the mix, do the hard yards because that’s where games are won, ultimately; especially the big games where the gainline matters so much, you’ve got to have your big ball-carriers in there.”
That change in emphasis within Deegan’s game was especially prominent when he captained Emerging Ireland in two of their matches in South Africa last autumn under the watchful gaze of Farrell and the Ireland senior coaching cadre. They were impressed with him, and he loved every minute.
Ireland Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishTimesSport | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕
Source: The42_ie | Read more ⮕
Source: NewstalkFM | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕