Leo Varadkar leads new kind of Irish trade mission to South Korea

“During the week, I will meet with President Yoon to discuss how we can strengthen our partnership. I will also raise the wide range of areas where Ireland and Korea are already working together such as climate change, global insecurity, threats to democracy and the rule of law. I will also meet the heads of Korean companies who have invested in Ireland, creating jobs and investing in communities.

The Secret Teacher: ‘Selling the mentally taxing option of critical thinking to modern youngsters is often met with resistance’Like Ireland, South Korea saw rapid economic growth in recent decades to become a high-income country with the fourth biggest economy in Asia. Mr Coveney and Mr McConalogue will on Wednesday attend an Enterprise Ireland business breakfast in Seoul.

“As high tech and export-driven economies, Ireland and the Republic of Korea have many similarities and shared values in the international rules-based trading system, making it an important anchor point for Ireland in Asia. We’ve a number of EI client companies here to pitch to Korean companies and investors,” Mr Coveney said.

Mr McConalogue said the Korean market offered significant growth potential for Irish agri-food exports and he will seek to have the ban on Irish beef imports lifted. Mr Harris will visit universities and announce a new Ireland-Korea English language student alumni network and student ambassador scholarship scheme.

