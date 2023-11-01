Conscientious objection rules changed in new ethics guide for doctors

The additional provision on conscientious objection is one of many changes to the guide, which was last updated in 2019.Sharon Martens’s story finally heard as family waits to learn its fate There are also updated sections on the responsible use of health resources, advocating for patients and services and professional conduct.

In a new section on expert witnesses, doctors are reminded that in legal proceedings, their first duty is to be of assistance to the court in providing an “independent” expert opinion. In a section on end-of-life care in the old guide, doctors were advised that “usually, you will give treatment that is intended to prolong a patient’s life”, though there is no obligation to start if it, inter alia, is unlikely to work.

Doctors “must raise concerns where you believe that patient safety or care is being compromised by the practice of colleagues, or by systems, policies and procedures in the organisations in which you work,” the new guide advises.

“You should strive to use resources equitably, efficiently and sustainably, consistent with evidence-based patient care, and in the context of planetary health and the environment,” the guide states. Doctors are advised to keep personal and professional use of social media separate and to avoid, as far as possible, communicating with patients on these sites.

Doctors are also advised patients may wish to record their consultation: “If they wish to do so you should facilitate their request”.

