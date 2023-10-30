Spotted: Leo looks right at home at the Ploughing in wellies and an anorak

The past few days have seen everyone and their da take to Offaly to take in some culture, eat some local foods and, most importantly, plough some field.

Today is the festival’s last day, so naturally, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar decided to make an appearance. There he is there now all decked out in his wellies and anorak, the latter of which was graciously provided by the Irish Coast Guard.

(The Department of the Taoiseach did not respond to any requests regarding the significance of this anorak.) Thumbs nestled firmly in his pockets and a look of mild determination on his face, Leo seemed bemused by the sight of the contraption before him.He may be a private school boy, but the Dublin-native really gave it everything he had and appeared to be right at home during this year’s championships.The horse was absolutely not impressed. headtopics.com

Leo was then pictured meeting a young boy. The pair appeared at ease as they were surrounded by other ploughing revellers.He is almost unrecognisable in that anorak, after all.The rain may have dampened everyone’s spirits for a while there, but behind the clouds was just enough sunshine to keep everybody smiling.

