Taoiseach reluctant to 'jump the gun' with blanket ban of certain dog breeds

He said that while these attacks are happening too often, a blanket ban would be a step too far and he is in favour of stronger enforcement of existing restrictions first. READ MORE - Woman hospitalised after 'bloodbath' dog attack in Waterford may be facing plastic surgery

Mr Varadkar was speaking at a new roads bypass project opening in Athy, when he said: "Sadly there have been a number of attacks of people by dangerous dogs in the past year and I think we all know the harm, the life changing injuries that can happen as a result."The main thing for us I think is going to be about enforcement, making sure there are enough dog wardens and that we enforce the existing laws that we have and we keep the legal situation under constant review.

"There are some restrictive breeds already, it’s possible that we’ll extend it to others, but I don’t want to jump the gun on that." Meanwhile, Mr Varadkar has also used the opportunity of his last press briefing before departing on a trade trip to South Korea to justify why it is a good idea to send a delegation of four ministers.

He said the Government has decided to take a "Big Bang" approach to ministerial trade trips abroad in future because this makes a greater impact. "It is the 12th biggest economy in the world, soon to be top 10 we think, and we want to make our presence felt there."

