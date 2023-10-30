Move to Level 4 on March 5 is possible, says Varadkar

We are currently in lockdown Level 5 for another six weeks with this set of restrictions not due to end until at least March 5, but if the numbers keep dropping there might be a Level 4 light at the end of the tunnel.that Varadkar discussed the possibility last night. This would mean that from March 5 people would be able to travel anywhere within their own counties and outdoor dining would be permitted again.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) will meet today to discuss the latest Covid figures and spread of the virus. Ireland’s national 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 is now 674.2. Two days ago Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the current restrictions “are having a very positive effect”. His message was, always, to “stay at home”.

The Taoiseach did warn that even though we’re seeing lower transmissions and close contacts numbers, hospitals were still under huge pressure and that we all must work to protect them where we can. “We must protect the women and men of our health service” he said. headtopics.com

Varadkar to visit South Korea amid push for deeper trade tiesTaoiseach to hold talks with President Yoon Suk Yeo on bilateral cooperation Read more ⮕

Leo Varadkar finally comments on *that* tweet about Princess DianaThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Suzanne Jackson returns to Portugal after cancelling moveSuzanne Jackson, the Irish blogger behind SoSueMe, has returned to her property in Portugal to prepare for her move back to Ireland. Read more ⮕

Value of Irish commercial office properties plunge to their lowest level in over a decadeNew figures from MSCI show the average value of office buildings in Ireland have fallen to their lowest level since 2013 Read more ⮕

Whirlwind week sees Dylan Donnellan move from amateur with a day job to the RDS turfThe Offload: Rugby has a problem if attacking is bad for you - Ireland’s resilience pays off with WXV3 title Read more ⮕

Irishwoman killed in NYC murder-suicide had plans to move to 'safe' apartmentDenise Morgan, 39, from Co Louth was shot dead in the early hours of October 21 by her partner, Joed Taveras, 33, at her apartment in Queens Read more ⮕