Trial Delayed for Man Accused of Kidnapping and Assaulting Women in Calgary

A French-language trial for a man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting seven women at a rural property east of Calgary has been delayed. Richard Robert Mantha, 59, faces numerous charges that include kidnapping, forcible confinement, sexual assault with a weapon, sexual assault causing bodily harm and administering a noxious substance. Defence lawyer Kim Arial says she will be making a severance application to split the complaints into seven separate trials.

Police have said the women allege they were approached by a man, then drugged and taken to another location, where they were physically and sexually assaulted





