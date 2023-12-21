Man on trial for stabbing death of 16-year-old

The man accused of stabbing two youth, resulting in the death of 16-year-old Kody Furioso in June 2021, was located unconscious in the area shortly after the alleged altercation took place. Several first responders were called to testify on day two of the trial for 33-year-old Dustin Moffatt on Tuesday. Moffatt has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

The charges relate to an incident that took place just after midnight on June 29, 2021 near the north end of the James Street Swing Bridge. Surveillance footage from a nearby building showed two youth, one being Kody and the other his 17-year-old friend who testified on Monday, riding their bikes in the area. A fight then appears to break out between the two youth and another individual near the bridge. Kody and the youth fled the area on their bikes but Kody collapsed under the James Street overpass. He was transported to hospital for treatment of a stab wound to the stomach, but he ultimately succumbed to his injuries a short time later





