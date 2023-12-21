Police Investigating Deaths of Two Individuals in Calgary Home

Police were called to a home in the 0-100 block of 34 Avenue S.W. around 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15, to check on the welfare of a woman whose friends said they hadn't heard from her for several days. WestJet employees confirmed to CTV News on Monday the woman was pilot Christina Thomson. On Wednesday, police confirmed Thomson, 45, was indeed one of the deceased, and identified Thomas Howell, 48, from Rowley, Mass., as the other.

Though autopsies have been completed, police say the manner of death hasn't yet been determined, pending further testing. Speaking to CTV News, Staff Sgt. Lee Treit of the Calgary Police Service homicide unit said investigators don't know exactly when the pair died. "I know from friends and family it had been several days that anybody had been able to get in contact with them." He said there were no obvious indicators of what caused the deaths at the scene, which is why police are waiting for toxicology results. "Once that is all done, we will get an autopsy report that will help us paint a better picture of what went on





