Professional Women's Hockey League Inspires Female Athletes in Calgary

The official launch of the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) is inspiring female athletes in Calgary. Calgary doesn't have a team in the league, but the local hockey community is excited about the doors it will open for women who want to play professionally. Gabriella Durante has been playing hockey for 14 years, five of them as a goalie with the University of Calgary Dinos women's hockey team.

"Now that there's an established North American league, it's super exciting and it gives me something to chase after following university and something little girls can grow up striving for," she told CTV News.She says the most exciting part was seeing women she knows and has played with shine on the ice. "To see them on TV, performing like they were, it was just amazing and it gives me an itch I need to scratch now," Durante said with a laugh. Ottawa and Montreal faced off for the second PWHL game on Tuesday, in front of a sold-out crowd of about 8,000 people in the capita





CTVCalgary » / 🏆 26. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Air Canada Becomes Official Airline Sponsor of Professional Women's Hockey LeagueAir Canada has announced a sponsorship deal with the Professional Women's Hockey League, becoming the official airline for the league's first six teams. The airline has also secured intellectual property rights for several teams and jersey branding rights for the Montreal team.

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

Holiday Season and Hockey in OttawaOttawa is getting ready for the holiday season with Christmas lights and hockey games. The city's professional women's hockey team will have their first game at the Arena at TD Place on Jan. 2.

Source: ctvottawa - 🏆 29. / 67 Read more »

Teenager Breaks Arnold Schwarzenegger's Record as Youngest Professional BodybuilderA teenager has surpassed Arnold Schwarzenegger's record by becoming the world's youngest professional bodybuilder. Anton Ratushnyi, 19, has won three NPC titles in a row, earning his professional bodybuilding card at a younger age than Schwarzenegger. He recently won the NPC national division title in Texas, marking his transition to a professional athlete.

Source: boredpanda - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Professional Fighters League (PFL) Achieves Success in 2023The Professional Fighters League (PFL) had a successful year in 2023, with the addition of a second tournament in Europe and the acquisition of a new branch. The league ran more events and fights than ever before, setting a new record for the most events in a single year. The PFL also aired its second pay-per-view event, featuring six championship belts on the line. Three of the 22 fight cards in 2023 included women's matchups in the main attraction. Overall, three of the six champions had previously won a million-dollar tournament.

Source: sherdogdotcom - 🏆 66. / 51 Read more »

Professional Fighters League (PFL) Achieves Success in 2023The PFL had a successful year in 2023 with more events and fights than ever before. They added a second tournament in Europe and aired their second pay-per-view event. Three of the champions had previously won a million-dollar tournament.

Source: sherdogdotcom - 🏆 66. / 51 Read more »

Calgary Clinic Advocates for Psychedelic-Assisted TherapyA Calgary clinic is working to push a promising form of therapy forward, while advocating for better access in Canada.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »