Home Invasion in Calgary Leaves One Dead

Calgary police are investigating a home invasion in a northwest community, the second such incident in less than 12 hours, and officials say one person has died. Around 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, police were called to a home in the 0-100 block of Braden Crescent N.W. Police say one man was found dead inside the home and two other people were injured. "Our homicide unit is now investigating and officers are in the process of speaking with multiple witnesses," police said in a news release.

"We're aware of that one as well. We don't see any immediate connection right now, but definitely we're not ruling that out," Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson with the Calgary Police Service homicide unit said during a Thursday press conference. Police said the incident has "all the hallmarks" of a targeted attack, but they are working to determine who the target was. An autopsy is scheduled to take place on Friday. No further information about the victim will be released until after the autopsy





