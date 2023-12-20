Head-on Collision Closes Intersection in Calgary

Calgary emergency crews respond to a crash in the area of 19 Street and 39 Avenue N.E. on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. Carol Henke, a spokesperson for the Calgary Fire Department, says firefighters were called to 19 Street and 39 Avenue N.E. at 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday for reports of a head-on collision. The crash has closed the intersection of 19 Street and 39 Avenue N.E. Due to a collision, we are asking the public to avoid the area of 39 Avenue & 19 Street N.E.

, as the intersection is closed in all directions





