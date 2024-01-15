Canadian Baseball Players Selected in MLB Drafts

Since the shortened five-round pandemic year in 2020, 41 Canadians have been selected by MLB clubs in the three drafts that followed. From 17 players in 2021 to 15 in 2022, plus nine more this year, the numbers haven’t been moving in the right direction but there continues to be a fairly steady stream of talent being produced. There’s been a fairly consistent high end as well lately, with three of the past four drafts seeing a Canuck go within the top 50 picks. It started with Burlington, Ont.

’s Owen Caissie (45th) in 2020 and continued on with Tyler Black (33rd), skipping a year in 2022 when Dylan O’Rae went 102nd overall, and then rebooting this year when the Naylor family celebrated for the third time when Myles, 18, was selected 39th overall by the Oakland A’s last July. After debuting this list last year as a way to shine a much-needed spotlight on this country’s next generation of baseball, one Naylor leaves and another one enters as last year’s N





