Toronto Councillors Seek to Save Snow Clearing Budget

Some Toronto councillors are searching for a way to save part of the city's snow clearing budget which is on the chopping block, saying that eliminating the service will adversely affect seniors. Toronto's proposed 2024 budget includes $620 million in cuts or offsets and included on that list is ending windrow plowing services for 262,000 homes. Windrows are piles of snow that block driveways and are created by passing plows.

Right now, snow removal equipment follows after plows have done their work to clear driveways





CBCToronto » / 🏆 51. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie bids farewell to city councillorsMississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie expresses her gratitude and bids farewell to city councillors during her last council meeting as mayor. Council pays tribute to Crombie for her leadership.

Source: CBCToronto - 🏆 51. / 61 Read more »

Slain Oshawa Man's Family Pleads for Answers as Cops Seek 2 SuspectsThe still-unsolved murder of 30-year-old Oshawa resident Michael Nigris has broken his family and shattered their faith in humanity. The victim's sister pleads for answers as the police seek 2 suspects.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

Tiffin Services Gain Popularity in Toronto as Workers Return to OfficeTiffin services, which refer to packed lunches popular in India, are on the rise in Toronto as workers return to the office and seek diverse regional food options. One customer shares his experience of finding a tiffin service that offers authentic Bengali cooking.

Source: CBCToronto - 🏆 51. / 61 Read more »

Toronto MP Criticizes Proposal for Property Tax IncreaseA Toronto MP is lashing out against the City of Toronto's proposal to tack on an extra six per cent property tax increase to a base proposal of 10.5 per cent more if the federal government doesn't provide the city with additional funding to support refugees and asylum-seekers.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

Suspect in Officer Stabbing Abducted Citizen at Gunpoint in TorontoA suspect in Toronto stabbed a police officer and then abducted a citizen at gunpoint before fleeing in a stolen U-Haul. The police arrested the suspect after a lengthy pursuit. In other news, Toyota is recalling over 100,000 vehicles in Canada due to airbag issues. Passengers on the cruise ship MSC Meraviglia had their trip to the Bahamas redirected to New England and Canada due to bad weather. Maxime Bernier, the leader of the People's Party of Canada, has been found guilty of violating a public health order in Saskatchewan. The Fédération Autonome de l'Enseignement (FAE), a union representing teachers in Quebec, has rejected the government's latest offer.

Source: CTVToronto - 🏆 9. / 84 Read more »

Strickland and Du Plessis to Headline UFC Fight Night in TorontoStrickland and Du Plessis will face off in the main event at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Strickland enters the fight with a three-fight winning streak, while Du Plessis has eight consecutive victories. Both fighters are aiming to establish themselves as top contenders in the middleweight division.

Source: sherdogdotcom - 🏆 66. / 51 Read more »