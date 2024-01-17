Toronto MP Criticizes Proposal for Property Tax Increase

A Toronto MP is criticizing the City of Toronto's proposal to increase property taxes by an additional six per cent if the federal government doesn't provide funding for refugees and asylum-seekers. Budget Chief Shelley Carroll stated that if the funding is not received, a budget including a six per cent 'federal impacts levy' will be sent to council. Etobicoke Centre MP Yvan Baker argues that Ottawa has already provided the city with billions of dollars in support.





