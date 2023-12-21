Suspect in Officer Stabbing Abducted Citizen at Gunpoint in Toronto

A suspect in Toronto stabbed a police officer and then abducted a citizen at gunpoint before fleeing in a stolen U-Haul. The police arrested the suspect after a lengthy pursuit. In other news, Toyota is recalling over 100,000 vehicles in Canada due to airbag issues. Passengers on the cruise ship MSC Meraviglia had their trip to the Bahamas redirected to New England and Canada due to bad weather.

Maxime Bernier, the leader of the People's Party of Canada, has been found guilty of violating a public health order in Saskatchewan. The Fédération Autonome de l'Enseignement (FAE), a union representing teachers in Quebec, has rejected the government's latest offer





Canada offers $5M to open Better Living Centre for asylum seekers in TorontoCanada's immigration minister says the federal government has offered $5 million to help the City of Toronto open the Better Living Centre at Exhibition Place to create spaces for asylum seekers this winter.

Right-wing U.S. media covered fiction as fact: A non-existent terrorist attack from Canada at Rainbow BridgeFor a few hours Wednesday afternoon, Canada appeared to be staring down the barrel of an unwelcome and potentially painful international crisis. Some U.S. media began describing it as a terrorist explosion, caused by a vehicle entering from Canada. There was no attack from Canada; the incident occurred entirely on U.S. soil; in fact, authorities don't believe it was a terrorist attack at all. That didn't stop a candidate for president of the United States from appearing on Fox News to promote an aspect of his platform: Building a border wall with Canada

John Gibbons Named Manager of Toronto Blue JaysJohn Gibbons has been named the new manager of the Toronto Blue Jays, replacing Eric Chavez. Gibbons previously managed the team from 2004-2008 and from 2013-2018, leading them to consecutive postseason appearances in 2015 and 2016.

Toronto and federal governments clash over emergency shelter fundingAdvocates say the political back-and-forth leaves vulnerable residents in the crosshairs — with the city shelter network turning away hundreds per day as temperatures drop.

Former Tenants Share Memories of Legendary Art Squat in TorontoFormer tenants of 888 Dupont in Toronto share their wildest memories of the city's most storied art squat as demolition begins. The building, which has had multiple uses throughout its history, will be replaced by a 155-unit apartment building.

Toronto firefighter battles mental health issues after suicide attemptFive years after joining Toronto Fire in March 2017, Edward Azadeh tried to end his life, haunted by all that he had seen as a first responder, and by the discrimination he says he suffered because he is gay.

