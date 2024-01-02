Strickland and Du Plessis to Headline UFC Fight Night in Toronto. Strickland enters the Octagon with a three-fight winning streak, while Du Plessis has eight consecutive victories. Both fighters are looking to solidify their positions in the middleweight division.





