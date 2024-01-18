Nunavut Signs Devolution Agreement with Federal Government

Nunavut is expected to sign a devolution agreement with the federal government, transferring responsibility of Crown lands and waters to the territorial government. This agreement gives Nunavut the final say over decisions that were previously made in Ottawa. The signing ceremony took place in Iqaluit and is the largest land transfer in Canada's history.





CBCNews » / 🏆 2. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Senator representing Nunavut to retire and return home to VancouverThe man who has represented Nunavut in the Senate for the past 14 years plans to return home when he retires at the end of this month: to Vancouver, B.C., where most of his family currently lives.

Source: TheHillTimes - 🏆 11. / 79 Read more »

Water Main Rupture Causes Chaos on McNabb StreetA water main rupture on McNabb Street leads to chaos and a near miss accident as a driver fails to see road closure signs and safety pylons.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Sycamore Tree in James Bay Succumbs to Sooty Bark DiseaseA 50-year-old sycamore tree in James Bay is being killed by sooty bark disease, a new invasive disease on Vancouver Island. The disease is caused by a fungus that grows within the wood of the tree and can produce trillions of spores. The fungus can lay dormant for years and only attacks when a tree is stressed. Scientists discovered signs of the disease after the heat dome in the summer of 2022.

Source: CTVNewsVI - 🏆 28. / 68 Read more »

Sitting with Grace: A Mobile Sculpture Breaking BarriersTanya Bub creates a mobile sculpture named Grace to welcome people from the street community and encourage them to share their stories without judgement. The sculpture is made from up-cycled garbage and cardboard signs. Eight people's conversations are recorded for a documentary titled 'Sitting with Grace'.

Source: CTVNewsVI - 🏆 28. / 68 Read more »

Medicine shipment arrives in Gaza for hostages held by HamasA shipment of medicine for dozens of hostages held by Hamas arrived in Gaza on Wednesday after France and Qatar mediated the first agreement between Israel and the militant group since a weeklong ceasefire in November. The shipment also includes the delivery of humanitarian aid to residents of the besieged coastal enclave.

Source: CBCNews - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Stocks Largely Unchanged Amid Shortened Trading WeekStocks were largely unchanged on Wednesday amid a shortened week of trading and few major catalysts to drive market action. The S&P 500 neared an all-time high record close of 4,796 on Wednesday. The benchmark average and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite were barely in positive territory. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) closed slightly lower. For the year, all three major averages are up double digits. The S&P 500 has risen more than 24% while the Dow Jones is up over 13%. The Nasdaq has led gains, adding about 44% thus far this year. As of Wednesday afternoon, the S&P 500 is headed for its ninth straight week of increases, which would mark its best run since 2004. The major average has gained nearly 13% since Nov. 1. The surge higher in stocks over the past two months has come as investors have increased bets that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in March and inflation falls closer to the central bank's 2% target with few signs that the US economy is set for a full-on slowdown.

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »