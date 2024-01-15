Tiffin Services Gain Popularity in Toronto as Workers Return to Office

In India, a tiffin typically means a prepped lunch. It often comes in stacked vertical stainless steel containers. Some vendors say tiffin services are on the rise in Toronto, especially with workers returning back to the office, rising grocery bills, and people looking for food that reflects regional diversity. A tiffin refers to a packed lunch that's popular amongst students and office workers in India.

Tiffin services are being offered across the GTA and some are hoping to expand their operations. (Submitted by Harshit Jadav) When Soumyadeep Das moved from India to Canada just over a year ago, he quickly learned that he's a terrible cook. He was tired of the runny eggs and rice he was putting together and was searching for authentic Bengali cooking that could mirror his mother's. "My mom is a fantastic cook," he said, adding he missed the fish curry he used to eat, with less salty fish common in Kolkata, where he's from. That led Das to find a tiffin service on Facebook. He orders from a Bengali woman in North Toronto, who delivers him lunche





