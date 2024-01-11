Slain Oshawa Man's Family Pleads for Answers as Cops Seek 2 Suspects

The still-unsolved murder of 30-year-old Oshawa resident Michael Nigris has broken his family and shattered their faith in humanity. The victim's sister pleads for answers as the police seek 2 suspects. The loss of her brother has caused a level of loneliness that she can't even put into words.





