Reese Witherspoon's Son Deacon Gives Tour of His New York Apartment

Your account is not active. We have sent an email to the address you provided with an activation link. Check your inbox, and click on the link to activate your account. Oh, to be a nepo baby… Love them or hate them, but they do keep us entertained, for better or for worse. In recent nepo baby news, Deacon Phillippe, the son of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, opened the doors to his not-so-humble West Village abode.

Giving a tour of his New York apartment to TikTok star Caleb Simpson, known for interviewing high-profile subjects about their homes, Deacon unveiled enormous ceilings and stunning exposed brick. Deacon Phillippe, the son of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, gave a tour of his student shack in New York City, which sparked divided reactions, the TikToker asked Reese’s son how much he paid for rent, to which he replied: “West Village prices, man.” The aspiring musician went on to unveil his wall of vinyl before presenting a medium-sized plant that he named Darry

