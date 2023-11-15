HEAD TOPICS

Woman Found Dead with Stab Wound in Apartment, Suspect Arrested

CTVToronto1 min.

A woman was found dead with a stab wound in an apartment unit. The suspect has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder. The incident is believed to be isolated and the victim and suspect were known to each other. Police are seeking information about the stabbing.

Stabbing, Murder, Suspect, Arrest, Isolated Incident, Victim, Police

On Nov. 10 at approximately 6:06 a.m., a female victim with a stab wound was found in an apartment unit. The identity of the deceased is being withheld. The suspect, Felice Passarelli, a 68-year-old with no fixed address, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder. The incident is believed to be isolated and the victim and suspect were known to each other. Police are asking for information about the stabbing.

Canada Headlines

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CTVNEWS: Leading LGBTQ+ Figure Found Dead in MexicoMexican authorities sent conflicting messages Tuesday about the violent deaths of a leading LGBTQ+ figure and partner after thousands marched in the capital demanding justice.
Source: CTVNews | Read more »

TERRACESTANDARD: Crowd gathers at city hall for Remembrance Day observanceWreaths laid to remember Canada’s war dead
Source: TerraceStandard | Read more »

TİMESCOLONİST: Man from B.C. dead after being buried in avalanche in Alberta provincial parkCANMORE, Alta. — A climber from British Columbia is dead after being buried in an avalanche at a provincial park in southern Alberta on Saturday.
Source: timescolonist | Read more »

PGCİTİZEN: Squamish man dead after being buried in avalanche in Alberta provincial parkCANMORE, Alta. — A climber from British Columbia is dead after being buried in an avalanche at a provincial park in southern Alberta on Saturday.
Source: PGCitizen | Read more »

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: Squamish man dead after being buried in avalanche in Alberta provincial parkCANMORE, Alta. — A climber from British Columbia is dead after being buried in an avalanche at a provincial park in southern Alberta on Saturday.
Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more »

SUDBURYDOTCOM: Second Body Found in Wooded Area of SudburyGreater Sudbury Police Service (GSPS) discovered a second body in the wooded area near McNeil Boulevard. The body of 47-year-old Rick Jones was found during an evidence search related to the murder investigation of Carol Fournier. Foul play is not suspected at this time.
Source: sudburydotcom | Read more »