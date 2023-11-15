Woman Found Dead with Stab Wound in Apartment, Suspect Arrested

On Nov. 10 at approximately 6:06 a.m., a female victim with a stab wound was found in an apartment unit. The identity of the deceased is being withheld. The suspect, Felice Passarelli, a 68-year-old with no fixed address, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder. The incident is believed to be isolated and the victim and suspect were known to each other. Police are asking for information about the stabbing.

