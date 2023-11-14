Analyst Picks Industrial Stocks, European Stocks Jump, Financial Literacy in Schools, Financial Advice from AI, Affordable Concert Tickets, Tax-Loss Selling, Meditation in Decision Making, Role of HELOCs, Budget Flights, Financial Uncertainty in Canada, 'Architectural Marvel' for Sale, Apartment Rent Growth, Ottawa Commits $1

Analyst picks industrial stocks that will benefit from accelerated spending. European Stocks Jump as US CPI Data Bolsters Peak Rates View. Kids should learn financial literacy in school over 'parallelograms and rhombuses': author. Financial advice from AI may be educational but not holistic, experts say. Timing, patience key to nabbing affordable concert, sports resale tickets: fans. It’s never too early to think about tax-loss selling: Dale Jackson.

Money manager of $205M in assets explains how meditation informs his decisions. HELOCs can play a vital role in your finance toolkit: Dale Jackson. HELOCs can play a vital role in your finance toolkit. Looking for flights on a budget? Consider price freezing and other newer trends. Financial uncertainty new normal for many Canadians, RBC survey shows. 'Architectural marvel' near Whistler Mountain for sale for $11.9 million. Apartment rent growth expected to slow in 'near term': report. Ottawa commits $

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BNNBLOOMBERG: Asia Stocks Set to Gain as CPI Data, Fedspeak Loom: Markets WrapSummary of the latest news in the financial markets, including Asia stocks, failed trade talks, TSX index gain, FTX employee bonus demand, oil output projections, yen surge, emerging-market stocks, hedge fund activities, housing tax deadline extension, salary negotiation gender gap, and Canadian financial stress.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more »

GLOBEANDMAİL: Bad Boy Furniture Retailer Faces Financial Crisis and Plans RestructuringBad Boy Furniture Warehouse Ltd., founded by former Toronto mayor Mel Lastman, is experiencing financial difficulties and intends to restructure the business due to owed money to vendors and challenges in sourcing inventory. Customers who have placed deposits on furniture and appliances will not receive their orders or refunds.

Source: globeandmail | Read more »

TORONTOSTAR: Luxury condo development in Toronto faces financial hardshipDevelopers of the luxury building One at Yonge and Bloor streets in Toronto face financial difficulties as the condo development enters receivership, raising concerns about the stability of the industry.

Source: TorontoStar | Read more »

BNNBLOOMBERG: A Trader’s Guide to Navigating Signals From the Biden-Xi MeetingCargojet CEO Ajay Virmani moving to executive chair role, names co-CEOs. Click on the image below to read more ↓

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more »

NATİONALPOST: Midday Markets: Energy and Tech Stocks Lift TSX, U.S. Markets MixedCanada's main stock index was up in late-morning trading as strength in energy and technology stocks helped lead the way higher. Meanwhile, U.S. stock markets showed a mixed performance. The Dow Jones was up, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite were down. Crude oil and natural gas prices also saw gains, while gold and copper prices increased as well. In other news, rental prices in Canada reached a new high last month, with a 9.9% year-over-year increase.

Source: nationalpost | Read more »

BNNBLOOMBERG: China Economy Likely Struggled to Gain Traction Despite StimulusChina's economy is expected to struggle despite stimulus measures. Asian stocks are set to gain as CPI data and Fedspeak loom. Goldman Sachs predicts inflation in Australia and New Zealand to fall below 3% by 2024. UK Minister expresses lack of surprise over failed EU-Australia trade talks. Tech and energy sectors lift TSX Index to a 0.28% gain. An FTX employee recruited by Sam Bankman-Fried demands a $275,000 bonus. Oil output in the Permian Basin is projected to grow until at least year-end. The yen surges from its year's low due to options expiry. Emerging-market stocks halt declines as sentiment improves in China. Ottawa extends the deadline for underused housing tax. Surveys show that women are less likely than men to request a raise or negotiate salary. Many Canadians are financially strained and close to being broke. Canadian tech workers earn 46% less than their U.S. counterparts.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more »