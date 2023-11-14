No Working Smoke Alarms in North York Apartment Fire

There were no working smoke alarms in a North York apartment unit where a fire broke out over the weekend, leaving a mother and her two children in critical condition. Firefighters found three occupants inside the unit and rushed them to the hospital. Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg emphasized the importance of having working smoke alarms and urged everyone to check theirs. An inspection is also being conducted to ensure compliance with the Ontario Fire Code.

