Backing onto Ramsden Park: A Contemporary Apartment in Downtown Toronto

For families and singles alike, the benefits of backing onto Ramsden Park are plain, but it's just one piece of this property’s appeal. Living in a city as urbanized as Toronto means that you’ll never want for a coffee shop. And if you fancy a late-night slice, you don’t have to look far. Green space, however, is a little harder to come by. That’s not to say there isn't nature to be found within the city limits — you just have to know where to look for it.

, a contemporary, two-storey apartment located in an intimate four-unit co-op building. And at its doorstep, you’ll find one of the largest (and oldest) parks in downtown Toronto, Ramsden Park. For families and singles alike, the benefits of backing onto Ramsden Park are plain — the 13.7-acre park features a ravine, playgrounds, basketball courts, an off-leash dog area, and a large outdoor skating rink, which doubles as a tennis court in the summer — but it is just one piece of this property’s appeal. If you venture into the unit itself, you’re greeted by a bright interior and an airy layou

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TORONTOSTAR: Luxury condo development in Toronto faces financial hardshipDevelopers of the luxury building One at Yonge and Bloor streets in Toronto face financial difficulties as the condo development enters receivership, raising concerns about the stability of the industry.

Source: TorontoStar | Read more »

STOREYSPUB: Canadian Rent Growth Slows, Toronto Market SoftensCanadian rent growth slowed slightly last month, but rental market experts are attributing at least some of that moderation to “seasonal factors.” In Toronto , however, the market continues to soften, with rents seeing a year-over-year dip for the first time since August 2021.

Source: storeyspub | Read more »

CP24: Residents frustrated and concerned over lack of elevator access in Toronto highrise buildingsA lack of elevator access in some of Toronto ’s highrise buildings has left residents frustrated and concerned for their safety.

Source: CP24 | Read more »

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: Squamish man dead after being buried in avalanche in Alberta provincial parkCANMORE, Alta. — A climber from British Columbia is dead after being buried in an avalanche at a provincial park in southern Alberta on Saturday.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more »

MACLEANS: Toronto Tenants Stage Rent Strike as Rents SoarHundreds of tenants in Toronto are refusing to pay their landlords due to skyrocketing rents, sparking a growing class war. The York South-Weston Tenant Union organized a rally to protest and withhold rent from their landlord. The neighborhood of Weston, known for its diversity and tight-knit community, has seen a significant increase in rental prices over the years.

Source: macleans | Read more »

THEHİLLTİMES: Péladeau to deliver speech at Canadian Club of Toronto on Nov. 14The Hill Times

Source: TheHillTimes | Read more »