New Tool Developed to Detect Designer Drugs in Urine Samples

B.C. researchers have developed a new tool to screen urine samples for hard-to-detect “ designer drugs ” poisoning the illicit drug market. The technology has found 31 new drugs so far and will allow laboratories to create clinical tests to rapidly identify new substances , and ultimately, save lives. Conventional testing methods often miss hundreds of new psychoactive substances mixed with drugs like cocaine and heroine to maximize profits, often without the user's knowledge.

That can lead to toxic and often fatal consequences, according to a study published Wednesday in the journal ACS Publications. Because of the sheer number and speed that new drugs are being introduced into the market, labs have a hard time keeping up, and often don’t know what drug tests they should be prioritizing, said Michael Skinnider , the study’s lead author who carried out his work at the University of British Columbi





