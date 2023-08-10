APEC Leaders' Meetings Begin in San Francisco

The Asia- Pacific Economic Co-operation leaders' meetings begin in San Francisco. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Pacific counterparts will meet with APEC 's business advisory council, ABAC . The council includes members from each APEC member, including Timothy Dattels, Jan de Silva, and Joseph Fung from Canada.

ABAC has recommended the elimination of subsidies for fossil fuels, agriculture, and fisheries, pursuit of free trade agreements, and collaboration on policies for emerging AI technologies





Read more: THEHİLLTİMES » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

YAHOOFİNANCECA: Trudeau to travel to San Francisco Nov. 15-17 to attend meeting of APEC leadersWASHINGTON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to travel to San Francisco next week for the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. Foreign ...

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more »

CTVNEWS: Trudeau to travel to San Francisco to attend meeting of APEC leadersPrime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to travel to San Francisco next week for the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

Source: CTVNews | Read more »

CBCPOLİTİCS: Trudeau to travel to San Francisco to attend meeting of APEC leadersPrime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to a question from the opposition during Question Period, Wednesday, November 8, 2023 in Ottawa.

Source: CBCPolitics | Read more »

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: Trudeau to travel to San Francisco Nov. 15-17 to attend meeting of APEC leadersWASHINGTON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to travel to San Francisco next week for the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more »

PGCİTİZEN: Trudeau to travel to San Francisco Nov. 15-17 to attend meeting of APEC leadersWASHINGTON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to travel to San Francisco next week for the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

Source: PGCitizen | Read more »

TİMESCOLONİST: Trudeau to travel to San Francisco Nov. 15-17 to attend meeting of APEC leadersWASHINGTON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to travel to San Francisco next week for the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

Source: timescolonist | Read more »