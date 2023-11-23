Niagara Falls Mayor Hopes Rainbow Bridge Will Reopen After Fatal Explosion

The mayor of Niagara Falls, Ont., expects the Rainbow Bridge to reopen Thursday or Friday after a car crash and explosion Wednesday killed two people on the American side of the Rainbow Bridge. Diodati also described what it was like in Niagara Falls after the explosion. "We were on a real emotional roller-coaster all day as details were coming in and they were not all accurate, especially for border towns where there's family and friends on both sides of the border."





CBCNews » / 🏆 2. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Vehicle Explosion at Rainbow Bridge in Niagara FallsMultiple U.S. border crossings in Niagara Falls are closed following a vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday that reportedly left two people dead. Buffalo Niagara International Airport has shut down following a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls Wednesday afternoon.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Guards, nurses sounded alarm about mentally ill man's condition in Ontario jail days before his deathToronto police, Pearson Airport step up patrols following deadly Rainbow Bridge explosion U.S. officials say 'no indication' Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion was terrorist attack, after Canadian caution While Canadian government officials had been operating under the assumption that Wednesday's vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls was terror-related, according to national security sources, U.S. officials are now saying that while the investigation continues there is 'no indication of a terrorist attack' at this time.Two people are dead after a speeding vehicle went airborne and then burst into flames at a border checkpoint at the Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday morning.Sam Altman, who helped start OpenAI as a non-profit research lab back in 2015, was removed as CEO Friday in a sudden exit that stunned the industry. While his title was swiftly reinstated just days later, a lot of questions remain unanswered

Source: CTVToronto - 🏆 9. / 84 Read more »

Lost Canadians fear being forced to leave their homelandPeople make their way to the U.S. border via the Peace Bridge, connecting Niagara Falls, Ont. and Niagara Falls N.Y., on Nov. 8, 2021. Meredyth Cowling’s family settled in Niagara in the 1700s, and she still lives in the family’s farmhouse, tending its remaining 10 acres of land. She speaks proudly of her forebears’ ties to the area, from her English ancestors who moved north after the U.S. War of Independence to immigrants from Germany who helped to build the city of Niagara Falls, including several of its hotels. Now in her 70s, she says her sons want to continue to live in their small pocket of Ontario, as six generations have done before them. But they worry Canada’s citizenship rules may force them to leave the country.

Source: globepolitics - 🏆 12. / 78 Read more »

25-year-old woman charged with impaired driving after fatal collision in Niagara FallsA woman is facing impaired driving charges after a two-vehicle collision in Niagara Falls that left a man dead.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

Vehicle Explosion Closes U.S.-Canada Border Crossing at Niagara FallsThe Rainbow Bridge, a border crossing between the U.S. and Canada in Niagara Falls, has been closed after a vehicle exploded at a checkpoint. Law enforcement agencies are investigating the incident.

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

Vehicle Explosion at Niagara Falls Border Crossing Leaves Two DeadMultiple U.S. border crossings in Niagara Falls are closed following a vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday that reportedly left two people dead.

Source: CTVToronto - 🏆 9. / 84 Read more »