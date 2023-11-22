Vehicle Explosion at Niagara Falls Border Crossing Leaves Two Dead

Multiple U.S. border crossings in Niagara Falls are closed following a vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday that reportedly left two people dead. The explosion took place just after 1 p.m. on the U.S. side of the crossing, according to the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Buffalo field office. According to multiple reports, two individuals believed to be in the vehicle have been pronounced dead.

An official at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center in New York confirmed there have been fatalities in relation to the incident although the number remains unclear. One patient injured in the explosion is also being treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, the official said. National security sources confirmed to CTV News that government officials are operating under the assumption this incident is terror-related. They are trying to determine if the incident was isolated, they said. All Niagara Region border crossings are closed, including the Rainbow Bridge, the Peace Bridge, the Whirlpool Bridge and the Queenston-Lewiston Bridge





