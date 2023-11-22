Vehicle Explosion Closes U.S.-Canada Border Crossing at Niagara Falls

Law enforcement personnel block off the entrance to the Rainbow Bridge, on Wednesday in Niagara Falls, N.Y. The border crossing between the U.S. and Canada has been closed after a vehicle exploded at a checkpoint on a bridge near Niagara Falls. The Peace, Rainbow and Queenston/Lewiston bridges connecting Canada and the U.S. are closed after an explosion on the American side on the Rainbow Bridge, an official says.

Ron Rienas, general manager of the Peace Bridge, told CBC Hamilton the bridges were shut down on Wednesday afternoon. On social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the FBI Buffalo account said: "The FBI Buffalo Field Office is investigating a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge, a border crossing between the U.S. and Canada in Niagara Falls. The FBI is coordinating with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners in this investigation. As this situation is very fluid, that's all we can say at this time." New York Gov





YahooFinanceCA » / 🏆 47. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Vehicle Explosion at Rainbow Bridge in Niagara FallsMultiple U.S. border crossings in Niagara Falls are closed following a vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday that reportedly left two people dead. Buffalo Niagara International Airport has shut down following a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls Wednesday afternoon.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Lost Canadians fear being forced to leave their homelandPeople make their way to the U.S. border via the Peace Bridge, connecting Niagara Falls, Ont. and Niagara Falls N.Y., on Nov. 8, 2021. Meredyth Cowling’s family settled in Niagara in the 1700s, and she still lives in the family’s farmhouse, tending its remaining 10 acres of land. She speaks proudly of her forebears’ ties to the area, from her English ancestors who moved north after the U.S. War of Independence to immigrants from Germany who helped to build the city of Niagara Falls, including several of its hotels. Now in her 70s, she says her sons want to continue to live in their small pocket of Ontario, as six generations have done before them. But they worry Canada’s citizenship rules may force them to leave the country.

Source: globepolitics - 🏆 12. / 78 Read more »

Vehicle Explosion at Niagara Falls Border Crossing Leaves Two DeadMultiple U.S. border crossings in Niagara Falls are closed following a vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday that reportedly left two people dead.

Source: CTVToronto - 🏆 9. / 84 Read more »

Suspect in Niagara Falls murder case last seen in SudburyDavid Mathew Brown, 46, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant

Source: sudburydotcom - 🏆 6. / 89 Read more »

25-year-old woman charged with impaired driving after fatal collision in Niagara FallsA woman is facing impaired driving charges after a two-vehicle collision in Niagara Falls that left a man dead.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

COVID-19 Vaccine Uptake in Canada Falls Despite New Omicron VariantDespite the availability of updated mRNA vaccines to fight the Omicron subvariant, public awareness efforts to drive vaccine uptake in Canada have been less effective, leading to a decline in vaccination rates.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »