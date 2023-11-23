Investors Offering Cash for Homes in Canada

Amid Canada's housing supply shortage, homeowners are receiving flyers offering cash upfront for their property. These investors lock sellers into a contract but never buy the home. They make money by finding a buyer who will pay market value. This practice, legal in Canada, is similar to real estate wholesaling.





